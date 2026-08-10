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Residential properties with garage for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
61
20 properties total found
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a beautiful country house on the banks of the river "Vyacha" in the prestigious cot…
$160,087
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in Balsavik, Belarus
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 139 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik, a share of 1⁄2 is sold in a spacious …
$70,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in the village of Laporovici. All communications are in the house. Water we…
$398,318
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TekceTekce
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 586 m²
Buy it! Your dream cottage is only 7 km from Minsk! ❤️ Exclusive offer: luxury cottage with …
$389,000
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
12 km from the Moscow Ring Road for sale a beautiful, comfortable, new house for year-rounda…
$135,667
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 388 m²
Link to Tik Tok review We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage with a guest house and a …
$672,907
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Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$157,373
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Imagine a place where in the morning you can have coffee in your own gazebo, and in a few mi…
$122,100
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Blocked house on a plot of 9.32 acres near Minsk - ST "Polytechnic BNTU"It is offered for sa…
$127,527
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
For sale a beautiful country house in S/T "Ivushka-Mapid", Lesnaya str., 264, Borovtsy, adja…
$79,000
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 276 m²
For sale a beautiful country house near the "Vyach Reservoir" in the prestigious cottage vil…
$199,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Spend the summer in nature, not in stuffy apartments. By car 10 minutes away. Garden Associ…
$25,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Location: ST "Dynamovets" Molodechny direction in 22 km from Moscow, only 15 minutes by car.…
$27,812
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 344 m²
We're selling a house in the village of Selyuty. Literally 250 meters from the site there is…
$270,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Cozy house on 17 acres in 8 km from Moscow. ❤️ Warm three-level house from a log house, with…
$83,673
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
For sale is a two-level warm cozy house of 126 square meters. meters from a timber in a / t …
$121,591
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Two-level country house, Myadel direction, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road! 2 km from the Vyach …
$36,000
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Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Selling a home where everyone has their own space! For sale is a spacious three-storey cotta…
$170,601
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Sold 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Myadel direction, Minsk region, Minsk district, Papern…
$26,000
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Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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