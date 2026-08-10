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Residential properties with garden for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
61
18 properties total found
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a beautiful country house on the banks of the river "Vyacha" in the prestigious cot…
$160,087
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in Balsavik, Belarus
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 139 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik, a share of 1⁄2 is sold in a spacious …
$70,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in the village of Laporovici. All communications are in the house. Water we…
$398,318
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
12 km from the Moscow Ring Road for sale a beautiful, comfortable, new house for year-rounda…
$135,667
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Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$157,373
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
A 5-minute drive from Minsk, in ST Zatsensky spring, 2-storey house is sold.The plot is fenc…
$211,979
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
The house is located 200 m from the lake and 100 m from the forest. The balcony offers a bea…
$159,408
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Imagine a place where in the morning you can have coffee in your own gazebo, and in a few mi…
$122,100
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Blocked house on a plot of 9.32 acres near Minsk - ST "Polytechnic BNTU"It is offered for sa…
$127,527
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
For sale a beautiful country house in S/T "Ivushka-Mapid", Lesnaya str., 264, Borovtsy, adja…
$79,000
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 276 m²
For sale a beautiful country house near the "Vyach Reservoir" in the prestigious cottage vil…
$199,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Spend the summer in nature, not in stuffy apartments. By car 10 minutes away. Garden Associ…
$25,000
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 15 km from Minsk in ST "Romashka-Solomarechenskaya", Mins…
$33,900
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Absolutely smooth, from whichever side you look, the plot in the garden partnership and the …
$22,340
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Cozy house on 17 acres in 8 km from Moscow. ❤️ Warm three-level house from a log house, with…
$83,673
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
For sale is a two-level warm cozy house of 126 square meters. meters from a timber in a / t …
$121,591
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
A unique plot with a house surrounded by a forest is for sale, 14 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$216,389
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Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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