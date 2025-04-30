Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Minsk, Belarus

6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! ap…
$109,433
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
$116,895
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey for free for the buyer !!! …
$99,485
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! ap…
$72,126
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   Turnkey free for the buyer !!! S…
$144,253
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! s…
$54,717
