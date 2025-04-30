Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

penthouses
8
1 BHK
25
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
13
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 8/18
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, the complex …
$115,080
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of…
$485,965
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/18
Exclusive version of luxury housing only for you! We present your attention, the complex …
$51,512
Leave a request
Penthouse in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
$140,138
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
exactly how you dreamed, We are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing w…
$138,390
Leave a request
Room 2 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
new project in Antalya
$405,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go