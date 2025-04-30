Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Minsk, Belarus

15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey apartmentWe present to your attention a two-level three-bedroom apartment in a lo…
$86,000
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 22/25
Sale of a 3-room apartment in. Minsk, prosp. Winners, house 27 ( rn Pobediteley, Zaslavskaya…
$490,000
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
MELLIEHA - A beautiful squarish layout apartment with great potential for first time buyers …
$229,962
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale 3k apartment in a blocked residential building at 48 Bagration Street!Apartment with…
$114,500
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building with its own land plot of 2.28 acres . Located i…
$82,500
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
Half the house in the Central district of Minsk, Orshanskaya str. 28 k1 (it is possible to s…
$410,000
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Buying a country house, you try to buy it near the forest or on the shore of the reservoir. …
$333,000
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 2/3
Townhouse 2nd lane of Nikitin, Minsk, near the Tsnyansk reservoir.The location combines a qu…
$339,000
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 11/16
Two-level VIP apartment with 5 rooms in the center! The ceiling height is 3 meters!In the ho…
$1,89M
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 24
2-room apartment with a new repair in the art deco style and a view of the national implemen…
$276,328
Room 2 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
new project in Antalya
$405,000
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Half house (3-k apartment) of solid construction in Minsk on the street. Dead end, 10. Brick…
$110,000
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Floor 1/4
The apartment is located in a quiet and cozy place, a 5-minute walk from the Tsnyansky reser…
$319,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/19
For sale an excellent apartment with a total area of 68 m2. The apartment is made of high-qu…
$149,500
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: Kitchen-living room, 2-fan, 2 sanuzla, hallway,
$327,691
