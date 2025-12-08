Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

сommercial properties
185
restaurants
10
hotels
3
offices
23
Show more
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Investment
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale plot of 6 hectares in Dzerzhinsky district of Minsk region, Demidovichi village cou…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go