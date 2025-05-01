Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
21
Zdanovicki selski Savet
10
Navadvorski selski Savet
10
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
8
86 properties total found
Warehouse 841 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 841 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 841 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse 840.9 square meters. m, located at: Minsk region, Min…
$4,205
per month
Warehouse 1 032 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 032 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 032 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of warm storage facilitiesAddress: Minsk region, Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky S/S, a…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for production s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B …
Price on request
Office 7 310 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 7 310 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 7 310 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a warehouse with an area of 7310.1 square meters. m, located in t…
$43,861
per month
Commercial property in Kopishche, Belarus
Commercial property
Kopishche, Belarus
Number of floors 3
Office and warehouse space for rent. 🏢 Offices of various areas from 10 to 52 m². Equipped …
Price on request
Warehouse 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse premises for rent: - 1st floor - 500 sq.m.; - basement - 700 sq.m.; - cei…
$4,098
per month
Commercial property 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Office 16 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Office 16 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 16 m²
Floor 2/3
The building was built according to the architectural project in which the slightest little …
$1,246
per month
Office 2 030 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 030 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 030 m²
Floor 1/2
A building with heated warehouse space on the 1st floor and office space on the 1st and 2nd …
Price on request
Manufacture 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Warehouse 16 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 16 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 1/1
In Bolshoe Stiklevo (2.5 km outside the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev direction) the following p…
Price on request
Shop 97 m² in Senitsa, Belarus
Shop 97 m²
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
The perfect premises for a successful business are for rent!Are you looking for a strategica…
$1,942
per month
Warehouse 900 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 900 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 350 m2 with heating, sectional doors, height to beam 6.5 m Warehouse 900-1800 m2 w…
$2,444
per month
Office 20 m² in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready object for business - everything is thought out to the smallest detail! ❤️ Rent a trad…
Price on request
Office 527 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 527 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
Сдаются в аренду многофункциональные помещения, расположенные на 3 и мансардном этажах торго…
$5
per month
Commercial property 546 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Commercial property 546 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 2
A room for fitness is rented in a new motel 5 km from the MKAD, Minsk, near the village of C…
$5,640
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Office 38 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Offices located on the 2nd floor of a multifunctional building at the address: Minsk distri…
$5
per month
Manufacture 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Office 320 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 320 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Office space for rent on the 2nd floor of a modern 5-story building! 🌟 The perfect place fo…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Multifunctional complex in Tarasovo Zhdanovichi village council The complex includes warehou…
Price on request
Warehouse 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Restaurant 654 m² in Semkava, Belarus
Restaurant 654 m²
Semkava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 654 m²
Floor 1/1
The lessor in search of a reliable partner for the implementation of joint projects, for whi…
$1,527
per month
Warehouse 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for the warehouse s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B…
Price on request
Shop 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Manufacture 388 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 388 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$2,641
per month
