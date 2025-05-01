Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
3
Zdanovicki selski Savet
3
Navadvorski selski Savet
3
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
3
22 properties total found
Warehouse 841 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 841 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 841 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse 840.9 square meters. m, located at: Minsk region, Min…
$4,205
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 032 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 032 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 032 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of warm storage facilitiesAddress: Minsk region, Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky S/S, a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse premises for rent: - 1st floor - 500 sq.m.; - basement - 700 sq.m.; - cei…
$4,098
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 16 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 16 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 1/1
In Bolshoe Stiklevo (2.5 km outside the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev direction) the following p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 900 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 900 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 350 m2 with heating, sectional doors, height to beam 6.5 m Warehouse 900-1800 m2 w…
$2,444
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Multifunctional complex in Tarasovo Zhdanovichi village council The complex includes warehou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for the warehouse s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
A warehouse is rented in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km …
$7,644
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 340 m² in Semkava, Belarus
Warehouse 340 m²
Semkava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is leased at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Papernnyansky s/s, 100/…
$916
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separately standing rooms in the fenced territory (0.31 ha) are leased, in the village…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 32 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 32 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
On the territory of the administrative and warehouse complex on Menkovsky tract 10 there are…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 146 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 146 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
A square-warehouse room of a square shape with a strong concrete floor. The height of the ce…
$2,208
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 600 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 600 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 487 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 487 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему вниманию часть складского помещения (200 м2) с офисным блоком (287,1 м2), …
$6
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 276 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 276 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 276 m²
rent of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$3,119
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 158 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 158 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse with an area of 158.1 square meters. m, located at th…
$1,208
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 321 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Warehouse 321 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/2
I will rent a house for a warehouse. In the village of Borovlyany. Asphalted wide road, good…
$50
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 100 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 7 100 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 7 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$48,490
per month
Leave a request
