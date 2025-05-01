Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk District
  Long-term rental
  Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Minsk District, Belarus

Manufacture 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for production s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B …
Price on request
Manufacture 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Manufacture 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Manufacture 388 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 388 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$2,641
per month
Manufacture 340 m² in Semkava, Belarus
Manufacture 340 m²
Semkava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is leased at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Papernnyansky s/s, 100/…
$916
per month
Manufacture 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Manufacture 57 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 57 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
A multifunctional space of 57.4 m2 is rented, on the second floor of a detached building in …
Price on request
Manufacture 7 100 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 100 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 7 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$48,490
per month
Manufacture 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate premises on a fenced area (0.31 ha) in the village of Kolodishchi are for ren…
Price on request
Manufacture 190 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 190 m²
We offer for rent a multifunctional space in Novy Dvor, 4 km from Minsk, with an area of ​​4…
Price on request
Manufacture 392 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 392 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a room with an area of 391.6 square meters. m, located in the tra…
$2,350
per month
Manufacture 500 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 500 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent premises for retail store / warehouse / production in a convenient locationAddress: Min…
Price on request
