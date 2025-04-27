Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
16
Babruysk
9
Aleksandryjski selski Savet
4
Bujnicki selski Savet
3
13 properties total found
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
Leave a request
House in Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale dacha in ST Builder -2, next to the railway station Voloki, Orshanskoe fortificatio…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 214 m²
There's a stop, shops. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of…
$115,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Alexandrya, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Alexandrya, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
Alexandria, the best agrotown of Belarus.               The house is well-appointed, gas h…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,654
Leave a request
House in Balynicy, Belarus
House
Balynicy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale is a residential house with a plot of 23 acres at the address: Belynichi, Kirov Lan…
$14,300
Leave a request
House in Lipen, Belarus
House
Lipen, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house in Rakuzovka Buynichsky village council was put up for sale. 8 kilometer…
$16,700
Leave a request
House in Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a beautiful property in the village of Zborsk, just 85 km from Minsk (45 minutes dr…
$124,900
Leave a request

