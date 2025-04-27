Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
16
Babruysk
9
Aleksandryjski selski Savet
4
Bujnicki selski Savet
3
Show more
13 properties total found
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Leave a request
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 30 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$24,999
Leave a request
House in Kabinahorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kabinahorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
In 2024, the house was reconstructed. The house was raised, the lags and the roof were repla…
$33,900
Leave a request
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Exclusive offer! For people who love solitude from the bustle of the city! Stylish two-store…
$144,500
Leave a request
House in Lipen, Belarus
House
Lipen, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in ag.Lipen 100 k…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 530 m²
Exclusive offer! Cottage in four levels, located in the center of Mogilev, on the banks of t…
$255,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vazzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a beautiful property in the village of Zborsk, just 85 km from Minsk (45 minutes dr…
$124,900
Leave a request

