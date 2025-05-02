Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk selsaviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

cottages
9
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house with peaceful energy! This place will become your place of…
$153,000
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In Silici, a house for living is for sale.There are two houses on the station. The owner wit…
$136,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go