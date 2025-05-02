Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A house for sale for year-round living in ag. Kosino, Logoi district, 37 km from MKAD.The ho…
$84,000
1 bedroom house in Kosina, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Kosina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house for sale in the picturesque agro-town of Kosino, located in the Logoi district of…
$45,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy house for sale in the picturesque agro-town of Kosino, located in the Logoi district of…
$45,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In Silici, a house for living is for sale.There are two houses on the station. The owner wit…
$136,999
