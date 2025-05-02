Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house on the lake for sale! The corner house. The exit is straight to the water. The plot…
$45,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
We present to your attention the unfinished preserved building in Silici, Central str.The ho…
$69,000
