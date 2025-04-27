Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
33
Hidrynski selski Savet
14
Buhovicki selski Savet
10
Batcynski selski Savet
8
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Leave a request
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Offered for sale a solid wooden house in the village of Gaykovka Kobrinsky district (10 km s…
$21,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kobryn District

cottages

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go