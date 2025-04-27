Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

15 properties total found
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
A single -apartment residential building is sold near the city center Grodno. Ready to accom…
$115,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
on sale unique in their functionality, architectural solutions and     Cozy     House in    …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 353 m²
On sale a spacious and reliable house in the South neighborhood on Domeyko street:- total ar…
$120,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house in the private sector, microdistrict – Sunny 1. The plot near the house is even…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 399 m²
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, the city of Grodno, 36 Bogatyaya Street…
$119,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale is a comfortable house made of wooden timber with two terraces and an attic, a bath…
$159,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 137 m²
A one -story residential building is sold in the South on Sadakov St., on all central commun…
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 180 m²
On sale a spacious and comfortable house in the South neighborhood on the street. domestic- …
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 292 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city in the Yuzhny microdistrict with a land plot of 9.8 acre…
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 157 m²
House of attic type, built in 1991 (year of reconstruction 2018).The total area of the Natio…
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
On sale is a spacious and comfortable mansard-type house with modern repairs in the Yuzhnoye…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Location: Grodno, St. Sergei BulgarianGeneral information about the house: unfinished canned…
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 185 m²
The roof is gabled, the coating is metal tile. Walls of gas silicate block 30 cm + heat coat…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 158 m²
On sale a spacious mansard-type house with in the Yuzhnoye microdistrict on Kirichenko stree…
$77,000
Leave a request

