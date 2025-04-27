Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale is a comfortable house made of wooden timber with two terraces and an attic, a bath…
$159,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hrodna, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go