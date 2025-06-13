Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Townhouse on the street for sale. A drop in Grodno.In a residential building, 11 two-storey …
$109,440
Leave a request
Townhouse in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 192 m²
On sale townhouse on the street. A drop in the city of Grodno (Grandici microdistrict).In a …
$109,440
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a townhouse (a two-storey house connected by one common wall with neighboring on…
$173,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 206 m²
We offer you a chic townhouse for two apartments with separate entrances and a plot of land …
$236,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a townhouse (a two-storey house connected by one common wall with neighboring on…
$179,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hrodna, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go