Apartments with garage for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
117
Lida
70
Slonim
14
Smarhon
10
7 properties total found
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale half of the house in the private sector in the neighborhood of Devyatovka-7.Half th…
$85,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Slonim, Belarus
Apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A house is sold on a site with great capabilities in the center in the cities. The site is s…
$12,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale 2 apartments in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and a dedi…
$36,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 87 m²
In the immediate vicinity of the school, kindergartens, grocery stores, pharmacies, post off…
$39,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Half of the house is an isolated 4-room apartment with a combined bathroom, a large kitchen.…
$31,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of a blocked house is sold in ag. Poetry, Green Street. Just 35 km from Grodno (transpo…
$33,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Slonim, Belarus
Apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Area 48 m²
On sale half of the house in the status of 3-room apartment on the street. Karbysheva. The h…
$14,500
Leave a request

