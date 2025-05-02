Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smarhon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Smarhon, Belarus

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious apartment with kitchen 8.8 m2 in the center of Smorgoni ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment w…
$33,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment in the area "East" Smorgon ❤️ For sale warm and bright 4-room apartment in …
$34,900
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
2 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 2nd apartment in Smorgoni ❤️The apartment is located within walking distance from the k…
$28,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
4-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Four-room apartment in the heart of the city at a very …
$31,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the East ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment with a good layout for a frien…
$32,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartment for a happy family! ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment for a large family! The perfec…
$42,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Four-room apartment in the neighborhood East Smorgoni! ❤️ Four-room apartment with renovatio…
$73,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy four-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Smorgony! ❤️This bright and spacious a…
$32,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
4 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
4-bedroom apartment in an excellent area ❤️We present to your attention a spacious four-room…
$47,500
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
3-bedroom apartment with good location ❤️ Spacious warm three-bedroom apartment for sale in …
$29,000
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
