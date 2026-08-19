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  3. Hrodna District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

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Kapciouski sielski Saviet
16
Padlabienski sielski Saviet
7
Putryskauski sielski Saviet
3
Aziorski sielski Saviet
4
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12 properties total found
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 14 m²
A well-kept cottage is for sale.Address: ST Forestry 2, Gozhsky S/S.Features:• Plot: 6 acres…
$14,769
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House in Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale one-storey wooden house in Grodno district, Vertelishkovsky S/S, Rydeli. Characteri…
$17,865
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House in Kapciouka, Belarus
House
Kapciouka, Belarus
Area 234 m²
If you want peace, tranquility and privacy, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I …
$78,657
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
A plot of land with a country house 11 km from Grodno is for sale.Location: Grodno district,…
$21,871
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House in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Block garden house for sale in ST Dubrava, Grodno district, near the village of Carolina.Cou…
$10,288
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House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Excellent cottage with a bath under one roof in ST "Pogorany" (Koptevsky S/S), 7 km from Gro…
$71,355
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TekceTekce
in Aziory, Belarus
Aziory, Belarus
Area 27 m²
On sale half house - 2-room isolated apartment on the street. New, 9 in the middle of ag. La…
$18,917
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Location: Small Olshanka, Lesnaya str.General information about the house: unfinished canned…
$104,610
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House in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
For sale cottage in a coniferous forest near the cleanest lake Milk in Grodno region, 30 kil…
$9,625
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A house 5 kilometers from Grodno.Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region. Grodno…
$95,915
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House in Putryski, Belarus
House
Putryski, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale a cozy residential house with a bath in ag. Travellers of the Grodno region with a …
$105,000
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House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage near Grodno in ST "Energetik-2".The plot in private property, 6 acres, fenc…
$15,267
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Property types in Hrodna District

houses

Properties features in Hrodna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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