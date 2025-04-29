Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 3-room apartment with a separate entrance in the settlement Beregovoy. Asphalt acce…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with amenities in the village. Kazimirovka. For sale apartment in an apartment bui…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Vercaliski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 3-room apartment on the street. Pervomaiskaya, 2 in the agricultural town of Vershil…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Vercaliski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vercaliski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale 3-room apartment on the street. Oktyabrskaya, 2 in the agricultural town of Verelnis…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an apartment in a blocked house at the address: ag.Porechie, street Green. Just 35 …
$33,000
