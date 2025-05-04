Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Dzamidavicki selski Savet
7
Putcynski selski Savet
3
Negarelski selski Savet
4
Fanipalski selski Savet
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
A large, beautiful cottage in a quiet, green area of ​​Dzerzhinsk, the house has 2 entrances…
$179,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
In this cottage, life becomes a holiday! The fireplace in the house gives warmth and cozines…
$185,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a modern cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cottage village "Perk…
$117,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Spacious modern house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy and bright house is fully ready for lif…
$169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The total building area of the land plot is 321 m2, under the main structure is 249 m2, the …
$225,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright house with a delightful view of the endless fields and for…
$75,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Cottage
Cernikauscyna, Belarus
Area 189 m²
For sale cottage in the agro-town of Chernikovshchyna, 25 km to the ring road.Two-level cott…
$75,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
Radical price reduction!The design feature (see floor plan) of the object is the presence of…
$64,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go