  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Negarelski selski Savet
4
Putcynski selski Savet
3
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
7
Fanipalski selski Savet
4
6 properties total found
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
$124,900
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$185,000
Cottage in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$78,000
Cottage in Dabryneva, Belarus
Cottage
Dabryneva, Belarus
Area 88 m²
House by the river: spaciousness, coziness and nature nearby The house is in operation and r…
$111,000
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
$77,500
