Commercial real estate in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Stankauski selski Savet
4
Dzamidavicki selski Savet
4
Barauski selski Savet
4
16 properties total found
Manufacture 350 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed …
$170,000
Commercial property 200 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique country complex, 2024, is located on a spacious even area in a picturesque and enviro…
$699,000
Office 286 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Office 286 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a site with permanent buildings, located at the address: Minsk re…
$70,000
Warehouse 286 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 286 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with capital buildings
$70,000
Warehouse 1 426 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 426 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 426 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
$190,000
Commercial property 286 m² in Fanipal, Belarus
Commercial property 286 m²
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
In one of the " young " Belarus cities in   Fanipol Dzerzhinsky r - hereinafter Minsk region…
$130,000
Commercial property 313 m² in Volma, Belarus
Commercial property 313 m²
Volma, Belarus
Area 313 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale the building of the former kindergarten at the address Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky di…
$100,000
Shop 46 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Shop 46 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
For sale in the center of d. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky District ( 27 km from MKAD ) administrativ…
$9,500
Restaurant 1 037 m² in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 1 037 m²
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 037 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Property status - restaurant Address: Fanipolsky village, Krasnaya Gorka village (C…
$490,000
Warehouse 300 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
$150,000
