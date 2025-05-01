Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzyarzhynsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

сommercial property
16
4 properties total found
Warehouse 286 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 286 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with capital buildings , located in the Poopoadre: Minskobl.,
$70,000
Warehouse 1 426 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 426 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 426 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
$190,000
Warehouse 300 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
$150,000
Warehouse 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
