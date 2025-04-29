Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Brest District, Belarus

43 properties total found
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, Telma-1, Soleiko str., 1964 p., 1/2 brick, 40.3 / 40.3 / 26.8 / 4.7, combi…
$29,900
3 room apartment in Astramecava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astramecava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
3-bedroom apartment, yeah. Ostromechevo, Brestskaya St., 1974, 2/2 brick, 90.4 / 67.4 / 42.5…
$25,800
Apartment in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest R-N.1 floor. General.SNB - 47.1 sq.m., …
$18,800
Apartment in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Part of a residential building (1/2 share) in the Brest region. Technical part of the house …
$23,000
3 room apartment in Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Big Motykaly 1830943-room apartment, a…
$40,200
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Cherni, Molodogvardeyskaya str., 1986 p., 1/2 brick, 39.0 / 38.3 / …
$38,500
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 78…
$62,000
Apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB -…
$37,000
2 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Trudovaya Street, 1966, 2/2 brick, 39.3 / 39.3 / 26.8 /…
$19,000
2 room apartment in Skoki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Skoki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, d. Skoki, st. Mira, 1975.p. 2/3 brick, 51.7 / 48.7 / 29.7 / 8.0, separa…
$31,000
Apartment in Klejniki, Belarus
Apartment
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 183454P…
$50,000
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/10
For sale 2 - room apartment in the new residential complex "Chaika" in the Kovalevo microdis…
$62,000
3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Sikorsky St., 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.0 / 61.2 / 39.8 / 8.6…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Pioneer, 1981.p., 2/3 panel, 56.7 / 54.9 / 30.3 / 9.0…
$36,000
1 room apartment in Kavardzaki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1 bedroom apartment, etc. Koverdyaki, st. 40 years of Victory, 2011, 4 / 5 brick, 40.2 / 38.…
$33,000
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1960 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 3…
$17,300
3 room apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
3-bedroom apartment, Bolshaya Kournitsa, Gagarin St., 1978, 1/2 brick, 62.3 / 58.9 / 37.3 / …
$31,000
Apartment in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1980 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 4…
$6,900
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Lot 8683. For sale is a bright, cozy two-bedroom apartment in Telma-1 on Soleiko Street. Loc…
$37,000
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
3-bedroom apartment, ag. Cherni, Pioneerskaya str., 2014 p., 1 / 5 brick, 77.8 / 72.6 / 45.4…
$83,900
Apartment in Tamasouka, Belarus
Apartment
Tamasouka, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1963 1 floor General.SNB - 99…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Vistycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vistycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB -…
$37,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Part of the house (1/4 share) in the Brest region. Technical. har-ka sold part of the house:…
$7,500
3 room apartment in Znamenka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamenka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, ag. Znamenka, Yubileynaya str., 1970 p., 1/2 brick, 53.4 / 53.4 / 35.7 / 7…
$20,800
2 room apartment in Znamenka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Znamenka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, Ag. Znamenka, Yubileynaya str., 1970 p., 2/2 brick, 35.2 / 35.2 / 24.5 / 4…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Tamasouka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Tamasouka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
3-room apartment, ag. Tomashovka, Gagarin str., 1981 p., 2/3 brick, 60.9 / 57.3 / 35.2 / 7.4…
$22,700
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2015662-room apartment, ag. Chern…
$35,100
2 room apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, p. Sosnovka, Sosnovaya str., 1972 p., 2 / 2 bricks, 52.1 / 51.3 / 32.3 / 7…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Trudovaya str., 1968, 2/2 brick, 54.6 / 54.6 / 36.4 / 8…
$38,700
3 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
3 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, Telma-1, Deputatskaya str., 1984, 3/3 brick, 72.4 / 69.7 / 40.7 / 10.1,…
$71,600
