Houses for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
56
Prygaradny selski Savet
15
Perasadski selski Savet
13
Glivinski selski Savet
11
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
House in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
House
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Contract number with the agency 57/4 of 2025-05-02
$25,000
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Uncompleted preserved capital structure for sale Cottage development. 2 floors. The walls ar…
$38,000
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Buy a modern house in the village of Sivica! ❤️ Block house in Borisov district in a picture…
$21,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 17 m²
The plot in a picturesque place by the forest and the river! Perfect for building a country …
$11,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious summer house in the garden association Shilino-1. Addr…
$14,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Brick house with garage and fenced area! ❤️Warm house on a high foundation next to the river…
$35,000
House in Maiseeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Maiseeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Reliable house 20 km from Borisov ❤️ Spacious house with a plot of 20 acres in the village o…
$16,400
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Selling a house in the North Range. All communications in the house: light, central water, m…
$38,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Large log house under reconstruction in Borisov! Address: Borisov…
$13,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House in the center of Borisov ❤️ Spacious house for repair in the heart of Borisov is for s…
$29,900
House in Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house opposite the picturesque Nacha River with a plot of 25 acres ❤️One-level log hous…
$10,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Spacious, modern house for sale in an elite area (Dymki). The house has undergone high-quali…
$98,900
House in Perasady, Belarus
House
Perasady, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A house with a plot in a.g. Transplantation on the street Pervomaiskaya ❤️Block house with a…
$21,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The house in a picturesque place in the village of Muzhanka, Borisovsky district, next to th…
$16,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a house in an ecologically clean area of the city, on the street Labor. Two-storey …
$86,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 70 m²
House with a plot of nine acres in the center ❤️ A house near the city beach! Address: Mr. B…
$26,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in Borisov is for sale. Address: Bor…
$28,500
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Country house can be used as a country house, and for permanent residence. Gas in the yard,…
$22,000
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House in Lankovschina ❤️ Nice house with a large plot in the village of Lankivshchyna! Addre…
$7,500
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
❤️An excellent house for sale in D. Green Dubrava, Borisov district. ‼️The plot is flat. Nea…
$4,000
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Country house near Zhodino and Borisov! ❤️ Strong, two-level country house, on a spacious pl…
$4,900
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
House in Staraa Metca, Belarus
House
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Welcome to your dream of home! ❤️ The house is located right on the bank of the river, is a …
$11,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Spacious house for two entrances in the city of Borisov ❤️ Spacious two-family house for sal…
$17,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale brick house on the street.Yushkevichskaya. The house is 69 sq m. The house has thre…
$35,000
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
House with a plot in a picturesque place ❤️ This house is not just walls and a roof. It’s an…
$3,800
Realting.com
Go