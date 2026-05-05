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Residential properties with garden for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

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Barysaw
46
Pierasadski sielski Saviet
7
Losnicki sielski Saviet
3
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
3
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9 properties total found
House in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque place in Upirevichi, 9 km. from Borisov. Main character…
$100,000
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House in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with good transport links…
$15,000
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in Borisov! Area of land: 8.4 acres Electricity is already connected. Furnac…
$26,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
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House in Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ziembinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Cozy cottage with garden and bath in a picturesque area ❤️This cottage is ideal for those wh…
$16,900
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is on high.A flat plot of 10 ac…
$63,200
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GrekodomGrekodom
House in Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pierasadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale 2 storey, brick house.In the immediate vicinity of Borisov (Pechi) 5 km in the vill…
$43,500
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in Barysaw, Belarus
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale the floor of the house, decorated as an apartment in a blocked house, commonarea of…
$19,000
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 123 m²
A house for sale in my furnace. The house is brick, two-story. Very convenient layout: on th…
$53,000
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Property types in Barysaw District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

with Garage
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