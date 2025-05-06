Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

Barysaw
106
Losnicki selski Savet
8
Prygaradny selski Savet
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
125 properties total found
3 room apartment in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
Bright three-bedroom apartment with good renovation! ❤️ For sale is a unique bright two-bedr…
$26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Warm three-bedroom apartment in the center! ❤️ Great option. A trade is possible! Apartment …
$47,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 3rd apartment in a.g. Loose! ❤️Spacious apartment with rooms on both sides of the h…
$27,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Two rooms in a 4-room apartment. Half the apartment. ❤️ Cozy two rooms in a 4-room apartment…
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
On sale spacious, bright 4-room apartment Trusova 55 The apartment is located on the 1st flo…
$56,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/9
Cozy apartment with renovation and furniture in a good area of Borisov ❤️Spacious apartment …
$51,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Vugly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vugly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a bright, clean apartment in area D. Corners, 25 DSU Street.Fully ready to live (ne…
$29,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
Three-bedroom apartment in a beautiful area - everything for a comfortable life! ❤️ Looking …
$43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Vesalova, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vesalova, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room apartment of Veselovo Borisovsky district.From the town of Borisov 17 km. The village…
$6,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready-made solution for comfortable living ❤️ Excellent choice: for sale two-bedroom apartme…
$47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment with excellent repair in Borisov, Gagarin str., 67 The house …
$46,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
3-room apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with good repair a…
$72,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/9
Two-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with the best locat…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Novosady ❤️ To your attention a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the v…
$19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment , a large area of the street Trusova . Apartment in good living co…
$51,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 2-room apartment on the street Dnipro 16 The apartment is located on a convenient 2n…
$38,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
2-bedroom apartment in a brick house ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment with good renovation,…
$51,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment with garage in Borisov! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with all amenities, r…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3rd apartment in a.g. It's a happy life scam! ❤️Bright apartment with rooms on both…
$22,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent two-bedroom apartment ❤️ Two-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation in a land…
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment on a high first floor, a KYRPIC nine-storey house on the…
$49,999
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy 3-room apartment with its own plot ❤️ Unique offer! Spacious three-bedroom apartment fo…
$32,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with a plot in Borisov ❤️Spacious apartment with a plot and two garages in a pictu…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/9
4-room apartment in Borisov ❤️Cozy four-room apartment with excellent renovation! Address: B…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the street. Dnieper. First high floor. The apartment was par…
$45,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment with renovation at the address Borisov crossroads Maxim Gorky St.,…
$42,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious apartment with perfect layout for the family. Possible home exchange ❤️Bright and c…
$52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/10
3-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment in a well-maintained repair Address:…
$65,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 2-room apartment improved project at the address Galitsky house 4 Cor 2. Elite dis…
$75,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/9
Two-bedroom apartment with a good renovation! ❤️Excellent apartment for couples with childre…
$69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go