Residential properties for sale in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
7
houses
10
17 properties total found
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious summer house in the garden association Shilino-1. Addr…
$14,900
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Cozy house with an apple orchard in a picturesque place! ❤️ For sale a cozy single-level log…
$5,700
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Nice two-bedroom apartment in the center of Losnitsa! Addres…
$20,900
House in Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 80 m²
House with a large plot in a landscaped agrotown ❤️ This house is a great combination of nat…
$11,900
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
"Central Real Estate Agency"NDP 192036003License: No 02240/260, MJ RB, since 13.09.2013 Cont…
$20,000
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The house in a picturesque place in the village of Muzhanka, Borisovsky district, next to th…
$16,500
3 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3rd apartment in a.g. It's a happy life scam! ❤️Bright apartment with rooms on both…
$22,900
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Ag. Loose! ❤️ Imagine living in the heart of…
$13,000
4 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
️We present to your attention a cozy four-room apartment in a brick house in the center of N…
$21,500
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A house for sale in ag. Swindler. The house is wooden, there are double-glazed windows, insi…
$16,000
1 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in Novosad ❤️ Your attention is provided with a one-room apartment in …
$11,000
2 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in Novosady ❤️ To your attention a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the v…
$19,000
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Reliable house overlooking the river ❤️ Spacious brick house with all amenities in the agro-…
$70,000
House in Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Cozy two-level cottage with garage ❤️This house is an ideal place for those who want to live…
$5,700
House in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A house for sale in Big Negnovichi.The house is spacious. It takes a little bit of work. All…
$4,000
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 32 m²
House in a picturesque location ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in the agro-town of Loshnits…
$6,000
House in Losnica, Belarus
House
Losnica, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House with 29 acres of land ❤️ A house with a large plot in the agro-town of Loshnitsa! Addr…
$7,900
