Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Glivinski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
9
10 properties total found
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a dacha with an attic insulated floor in the cottage cooperative "Oak Log".House an…
$6,800
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
New facility. For sale 4-room apartment in the village of Novoselki (Glivinsky S/S). The apa…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer!On the border with the pine forest, a large plot with the NZKS (incomplete capi…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Zabasavicy, Belarus
House
Zabasavicy, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with 25 acres of land ❤️ A reliable house with a large plot in the agro-town of Zabash…
$20,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Riverside house ❤️ This new house in the village of Osovo is not just a place to live. It is…
$46,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Carnevicy, Belarus
House
Carnevicy, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Residential house for sale in Borisov district, Chernevichi village! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and…
$6,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house with a plot in a picturesque place is ideal for those who appreciate peace and proxi…
$13,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Buy a modern house in the village of Sivica! ❤️ Block house in Borisov district in a picture…
$22,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Gara, Belarus
House
Gara, Belarus
Area 248 m²
For sale a chic cottage for year-round living, the cottage is ready to live!!!Consider the o…
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Glivin, Belarus
House
Glivin, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale is a chic, modern country house with a new, modern bath. Completely finished house …
$120,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go