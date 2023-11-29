UAE
Realting.com
Albania
Residential
Vlorë County
Houses
Houses for sale in Vlorë County, Albania
House
Clear all
85 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Vlora, Albania
305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
€212,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
402 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area of the city of Vlore. Total three floors, a garage, a p…
€162,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
500 m²
Become owners of a luxury villa in the most promising city of Albania - Vlora. Four-storey …
€798,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
150 m²
Villa for rent~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the Cold Water area.15…
€500
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
200 m²
3
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the O…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
92 m²
1
Welcome to your dream home in Vlora, Albania! This private one-floor house is the epitome of…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
513 m²
The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 200 meters away from the s…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
Private house with land for sale~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the …
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
Sea view villa for rent at the most relaxing and beautiful area of Vlora city ,located on a …
€1,250
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
300 m²
Villa for sale !! The villa is located on a main road in a quite and nice area just 10 minu…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
380 m²
Super Relaxing Villa at a quiet neigbhorhood! 500 m2 total land area ,villa has 2 floors and…
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
250 m²
New private house with a big garden for long term rent in the city of Vlora,only 7 mins away…
€750
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Dhermi, Albania
4
2
185 m²
Dermi, for sale duplex, built-up area of 185 m2. The villa consists of: living room, kitche…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
6
3
200 m²
3
Three-story house for sale with a total area of 200 m2. On the ground floor: - living r…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
House
Armen, Albania
1 600 m²
1
Private house for sale. Located 28 km away from the city of Vlora, amidst nature and greene…
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
290 m²
2
Villa for sale with a beautiful Sea View!! The villa is located on a hill above Lungomare w…
€463,500
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
1
First floor of a beautiful and perfectly built villa for long term rent. The villa is locate…
€400
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
108 m²
3
Apartment 2+1 for rent Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlora. The house consists of 3 floors and…
€300
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
455 m²
Become owners of a Villa the most promising city in Albania - in Vlore. The three-storey vi…
€277,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
88 m²
1
Private house for sale in Vlora,located in a quiet zone of the city close to neccessary faci…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
397 m²
3
Private house for sale in Vlora,in a quiet zone of the city.The house conists 3 floor. Each …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
100 m²
1
The service unit is located in a good and well known location in Vlora. It is on the second …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Vlora, Albania
256 m²
1
Spacious Private House for Sale , located in the HILL of the town with city view.Completed …
€65,000
2
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
3
1
100 m²
1
€82,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
3
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House 3 bathrooms with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
3
116 m²
3
€238,032
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
2
1
70 m²
1
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with furniture, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
3
1
88 m²
1
€72,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house with garage, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
5
1
170 m²
1
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house with Online tour
Armen, Albania
3
100 m²
1
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
