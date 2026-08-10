Houses for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

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Houses in Vlorë County, Albania

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Saranda
5
Orikum
22
Vlora
108
Himare
44
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213 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Private House For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Near The Beach, Property For Investment.…
$322,878
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$184,920
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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2 bedroom house in Panaje, Albania
2 bedroom house
Panaje, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE IN PANAJA, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 45,000 EURO / TOTAL 📐 Property det…
$51,775
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$249,670
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$343
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in small touristic village in Saranda,Albania Villa is in first line with …
$1,02M
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3 bedroom house in Tragjas, Albania
3 bedroom house
Tragjas, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Private House With Two Floors For Sale In Tragjas Vlore, Albania. Located at the southern pa…
$351,349
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury Duplex With Pool For Sale In Radhime Vlore Albania. Experience modern mediteran livin…
$247,890
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN FUSHA E DRUVE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 250,000 EURO/TOTAL 📍 Loca…
$293,040
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$240,505
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2 bedroom house in Drimadhe, Albania
2 bedroom house
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after destinations of the Albanian Riviera, a luxurious villa is o…
$1,98M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$85,323
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Vlora, Albania, in this stunning three-story vill…
$2,904
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 500 m²
Private villa in the hills for sale. It is located in a very quiet area of Vlora and close t…
$576,571
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2 bedroom house in Kote, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kote, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
🔑🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN KOTË, VLORA. 💸 Price: 65,000 Euro/Total 📍 Location: …
$75,105
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 3-STORY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WITH UNITS FOR SALE IN THE AIRPORT FIELD, VLORA 💶 PRICE: €…
$520,713
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Villa for Sale ,Green Coast 1 Beautiful villa for sale in Green Coast 1, located on the t…
$1,65M
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Armen, Albania
5 bedroom house
Armen, Albania
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SHITET SHTËPI PRIVATE 2 KATE NË ARMEN,VLORË.  Çmimi: 85.000 Euro  Vendndodhja Rruga Arme…
$99,206
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlorë, “Altera Residence”, a modern and ambit…
$461,330
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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4 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 134 m²
✅ Price: 220,000 Euro ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” Neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Land Area: 357m2 ✅ B…
$259,158
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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3 bedroom house in Drimadhe, Albania
3 bedroom house
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is 150 m2 built and 215.2 m2 land and is organized with three bedrooms with 9 beds…
$1,74M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
House in Novosele, Albania
House
Novosele, Albania
Area 344 m²
Dreaming of a spacious home for a large family or a profitable investment? We present to you…
$353,821
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Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
$325,211
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa has a gross area of 300m2 and a net area of 200 m2. Interior Space - Modern Design…
$681,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE NEAR THE NON-PUBLIC SCHOOL “XHYHERI”, VLORA 💰 Price: €…
$221,777
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Townhouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful 2+1 apartment, perfectly located in th…
$174,220
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
In Qeparo, in a highly sought-after area for the tranquility and beauty it offers, a villa i…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
House in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
House
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 547 m²
This 4-story villa offers a total of 547 m² of living space on a 300 m² plot. The ground flo…
$588,522
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Property types in Vlorë County

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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