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Duplexes in Vlorë County, Albania

;
Orikum
12
Vlora
4
Himare
5
Bashkia Himare
5
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21 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Luxury Duplex With Pool For Sale In Radhime Vlore Albania. Experience modern mediteran livin…
$247,890
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$240,505
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlorë, “Altera Residence”, a modern and ambit…
$461,330
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 2+1+3 in Qeparo for sale! In one of the pearls of the Albanian coast, the Stone Vill…
$396,001
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$215,284
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$215,242
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury sea-front property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort…
$260,986
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlora, one of the most sough…
$882,698
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
New Duplex For Sale In Vlore Albania. Located in a perfect position, in one of the most requ…
$146,210
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$364,572
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$240,667
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$219,986
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$363,695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of the Albanian Riviera, inside the modern residence "Stone Village" in Qeparo,…
$388,737
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Discover tranquility by the sea at this excellent seaside resort. Immerse yourself in the rh…
$336,797
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/7
Duplex for sale in Square Village with a total area of 79.51 m2 Located on Drymades beach…
$373,173
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Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$240,667
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlora, "Altera Residence", a modern and ambit…
$468,141
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$213,863
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 3
We have Duplex 3+1+2 for sale in the elite residence Sun Palace Vlore, one of the most sough…
$965,455
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
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Duplex in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
✅ Selling price: 95,000 Euros ✅ Location: Conad, Ismail Qemali Boulevard ✅ Total area on cer…
$107,740
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Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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