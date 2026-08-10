Villas for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

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Villas in Vlorë County, Albania

;
Saranda
4
Orikum
4
Vlora
27
Himare
30
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73 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in small touristic village in Saranda,Albania Villa is in first line with …
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN FUSHA E DRUVE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 250,000 EURO/TOTAL 📍 Loca…
$293,040
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Vlora, Albania, in this stunning three-story vill…
$2,904
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 3-STORY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WITH UNITS FOR SALE IN THE AIRPORT FIELD, VLORA 💶 PRICE: €…
$520,713
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Villa for Sale ,Green Coast 1 Beautiful villa for sale in Green Coast 1, located on the t…
$1,65M
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
$325,211
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa has a gross area of 300m2 and a net area of 200 m2. Interior Space - Modern Design…
$681,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Qeparo i Siperm, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
In Qeparo, in a highly sought-after area for the tranquility and beauty it offers, a villa i…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$1,394
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Qeparo, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Qeparo, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Qeparo, in a highly sought-after area for the tranquility and beauty it offers, a villa i…
$629,107
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN FUSHA E DRUVE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 170,000 Euro/Total 📍 Loca…
$198,007
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Orikum, Albania
Villa
Orikum, Albania
Area 235 m²
🏘 2-STOREY BUILDING FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 🌊 💰 Price: 235,000 euros / total 📐 Prope…
$273,123
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located in one of the best residences on the entire Albanian coast. The favorab…
$1,11M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Manastir, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Manastir, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 3
The resort is located on a hillside overlooking both Lake Butrint and the Ionian Sea, coveri…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa Under Construction For Sale In Radhimë, Vlorë. Private Swimming Pool, Private V…
$694,001
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 542 m²
🏡 4-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE NEAR BRICK FACTORY, VLORA 💶 Price: €742,000 📐 Construction a…
$863,009
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa in Gjashte, Albania
Villa
Gjashte, Albania
Area 450 m²
$1,30M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lukove, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lukove, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa has a gross area of 300m2 and a net area of 200 m2. Interior Space - Modern Design…
$681,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
Në zemër të Folie Village, Jalë, një nga resortet më prestigjioze dhe më të kërkuara të Rivi…
$1,26M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Drimadhe, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa for sale in the Drimadhes area (Dhermi), in one of the most sought-after residences fo…
$766,308
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
"Green Coast Resort & Residences" has a strong approach with nature, respecting the ecosyste…
$1,28M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
Zbuloni luksin dhe qetësinë e Rivierës Shqiptare me këtë Vilë Premium moderne me pishinë pri…
$1,60M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 6 rooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
🔑🌊 2-STORY VILLA FOR SALE – ON THE PLANE / COLD WATER, VLORA. 🌅 PANORAMIC FRONTAL VIEW FR…
$559,856
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,982
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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