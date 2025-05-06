Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
53
Farke
10
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
$271,935
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
$245,737
