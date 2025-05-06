Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
53
Farke
10
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN “LION 2” RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (152,980 Euro) ✅ Loc…
$159,302
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4
4+1+3 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “KODRA E DIELLIT 3” RESIDENCE, TIRANA ✅ Price: 300,000 Euro …
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
APARTMENT 2+1 TEK LION 2 RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (251,380 Euro) ✅ Loca…
$261,769
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
$271,935
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
$282,812
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
$245,737
