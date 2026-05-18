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Monthly rent of terraced flats and apartments in Southern Albania, Albania

;
Orikum
20
Vlora
480
Qender Vlore
6
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment2+1 for rent! The apartment is organized in: Living room Kitchen Two bedrooms Toi…
$582
per month
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Agency
Habita
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Property types in Southern Albania

penthouses
studios

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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