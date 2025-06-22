Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Southern Albania, Albania

Vlora
4
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom penthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
✅ Price: 1000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Fish Factory, Vlore ✅ Surface area 220m2 The area in …
$1,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
✅ Price: 1000 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Fish Factory, Vlore ✅ Area 220m2 The area in which the …
$1,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go