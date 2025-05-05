Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$989,261
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$572,730
