Monthly rent of flats and apartments seaview in Albania

Tirana
8
Orikum
8
Vlora
234
Northern Albania
94
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartment for rent 1 + 1 on the Vlore waterfront. The entrance is furnished with all the nec…
$508
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
