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Penthouses with garden for sale in Albania

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Saranda
9
Vlora
19
Central Albania
12
Southern Albania
23
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5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gjashte, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for Sale – Second Sea Line Residence This exclusive penthouse is located in a p…
$402,126
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Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania. This wonderful sea view penthouse is an ideal …
$299,327
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
New Penthouse With Sea View For Sale In Vlora Albania. Vlora with its undeniable beauty and …
$763,651
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlore Albania. If you are looking for your perfect dream home…
$692,288
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Luxury Apartment For Sale In Old Beach Area, Vlore Albanian Riviera.This modern sea…
$778,463
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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