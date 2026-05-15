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Penthouses in Lezhë Municipality, Albania

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth resident…
$355,814
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
Shejin, first line, 2+1+2 with terrace and unreal sea view. Total area 136 m2, and 126 m2 ac…
$317,789
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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