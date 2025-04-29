Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
67
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Masted villa in Golemia ✅️ It has a building area of ​​370 m2. ✅️ Plot area 350 m2. …
$593,312
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Northern Albania

villas

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go