Residence GOLEM

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

Typology: 1+1

Surface: 80 m²

Status: Under construction

Location: Golem, Durrës

Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.