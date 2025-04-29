Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/10
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Apartment in "White Hill" residence with sea view 📍 Layout: Living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$436,986
