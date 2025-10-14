Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
804
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
Palm Paradise – Your style between the sea and tranquility Discover the newest residential …
$107,455
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Durrës County

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go