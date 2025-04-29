Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
500
58 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1+1 with modern repair, furniture and appliances. On the 3rd floor in the new comp…
$171,953
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale is 2+1 apartment with great sea view in Plazh area near cafe Pelikan. It's located …
$181,728
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8
🏡 For sale an apartment with an area of 100 m², located on the 8th floor of a building with …
$124,457
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 8/8
🏡 Papafingo with sea view in Shkëmbi i Kavajës 📍 Papafingo is located in the Shkëmbi i Kava…
$416,177
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
$264,886
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
$370,640
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
A 2+1 apartment with a sea view is for sale at "WHITE HILL RESIDENCE" in Currila, Durres. Th…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For sale is a 2+1 apartment with a sea view in the tallest building in the city. The apartme…
$298,393
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
$160,212
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Sea View Apartment in Shkembi Kavajes – Ideal for Vacation and Investment! We offer a coz…
$155,773
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious 2+1 apartment with sea view in the Beach area is for sale. It is located on the 8th…
$169,062
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/9
🏡 Apartment in one of the most sought-after areas of the city - Vollga 📍 3rd floor, with el…
$186,686
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 8/9
On sale a sea view 2+1 apartment with two balconies on Plazh area, 200 meters from the sea. …
$162,546
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Currila Coast Residence! A luxurious complex with 12 villas and 12 apartments of different t…
$384,426
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
Currila Coast Residence! A luxurious complex with 12 villas and 12 apartments of different t…
$386,936
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9
Apartment + Garage for sale with sea view Beach, Durrës 1+1 apartment on the 9th floor in Pl…
$283,682
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plazhi. …
$93,352
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
This apartment is located on the 6th floor of a building at Shkëmbi I Kavajës, Durrës. Ne…
$158,862
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 8
The Apartment is located in the skembi i kavajes   Area, 50 Meters from the Coast, In a New …
$172,175
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Apartment in "White Hill" residence with sea view 📍 Layout: Living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$436,986
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment in one of the most sought-after areas of Skëmbi i Kavajës! With a spectacular a…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartment is located in one of the most popular areas of Shkembby Kavay, Durres, Albania…
$380,158
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 5
A huge apartment with a new modern renovation 3 + 1 with 2 bathrooms in the most elite area …
$233,582
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 21/27
A view of 1+1 is sold with a new modern repair in the highest house of Durresa, in the best …
$169,380
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9
Studio in the area of ​​the beach of the city of Durres with a sea view. Living Square 44 MK…
$79,180
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 2+1 with a huge terases with a sea view. A new cosmetic repair has been made. The …
$140,619
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/27
Apartment 2+1 in the highest house of Durresa, in the elite district of the Volga, 50 meters…
$369,675
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
The apartment 2+1 is sold in the area of Shkembi Kavaja by the seaside in the area of the Ma…
$209,180
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
🏡 For sale 1+1 apartment in Plazh, Durrës, with a sea view 📍 The apartment is located on th…
$108,900
Property types in Durrës County

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
