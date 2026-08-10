Penthouses for sale in Durrës County, Albania

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Penthouses in Durrës County, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
15
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15 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 FOR SALE – SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE | FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the mo…
$213,880
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 STUNNING PENTHOUSE FOR SALE – FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the most…
$213,106
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 7/7
It is organized into two living rooms together with a kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
$837,850
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 10/10
Penthouse/duplex for sale with sea view in Durrës, featuring a large terrace with breathtaki…
$468,676
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 6
The villa is located in one of the Elite Residences in Lalzi Bay, offering convenience, 24/7…
$236,093
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale is a penthouse with sea view in the very center of the Plazh area only 100 neters f…
$319,573
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
3+1+2 Apartment with 160 m² Veranda for Sale – Beach Area, Durrës 💶 Price: upon request …
$582,563
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 10
2+1 Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Vollga, Durrës 💰 Price: €450,000 📍 Location: Vol…
$535,582
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
A large 3+1 apartment is for sale on Plazh area of the city of Durres. This is a penthouse w…
$224,275
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 6/6
🏡 SEA VIEW PENTHOUSE FOR SALE – RROTA E KUQE, DURRËS BEACH 🌊 📍 Prime location in Rrota e …
$217,389
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Discover a world of sophistication with our beach apartments and villas in Porto Lalzi. Whet…
$534,914
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 2
The attic is located on the fifth floor of a new building equipped with an elevator. It i…
$226,946
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 211 m²
Floor 9
Apartment for sale in Plazh, Durres with two bedrooms and two bathrooms • Net area 116.3 m²…
$194,297
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 283 m²
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE NEAR THE SEA AND THE GOVERNMENT BLOCK, DURRES! PENTHOUSE FOR SALE, DUR…
$341,487
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 5
Luxury duplex for sale, first line with sea view, in the Red Wheel area of the Beach, Durres…
$455,316
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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