Studios for Sale in Durrës County, Albania

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Studio apartments in Durrës County, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
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42 properties total found
Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 56 m²
Floor 15/25
Studio with sea view on the first line in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës area! A bright studio apa…
$77,848
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/9
$80,539
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE 42 m² 200 m from the sea | Shkëmbi, Durrës   Spacious studio of 4…
$85,324
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/6
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in the Plyazh neighborhood. The apartment meas…
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
For Sale: Studio Apartment in Durres Beach 💶 Price: €65,000 📐 Area: 38.10 m² 🛏 Type: st…
$75,696
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment for Sale – Shkëmbi i Kavajës, Durrës This apartment is located on the first flo…
$59,413
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/6
🌊 STUDIO APARTMENT FOR SALE IN SHKËMBI I KAVAJËS – PERFECT FOR LIVING OR INVESTMENT 📍 Loc…
$57,596
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/9
DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🏗 Completion: 2029 💳 Installment plan up t…
$80,287
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
🏢 UNIQUE STUDIO FOR SALE AT KAMELIA RESORT - SHKħMBI I KAVAJċES 📍 Kamelia Resort – one of…
$91,307
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 40 m²
🏢 УНИКАЛЬНАЯ СТУДИЯ НА ПРОДАЖУ В КУРОРТЕ KAMELIA - ШКЕМБИ И КАВАДЖИЧЕС 📍 Курорт Kamelia –…
$114,415
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
Large Studio Apartment Near the Beach in Durrës A cozy studio apartment in an excellent l…
$85,630
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🏗 Completion: 2029 💳 Installment plan up t…
$107,603
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9
🏢 UNIQUE STUDIO FOR SALE AT KAMELIA RESORT - SHKħMBI I KAVAJċċES 📍 Kamelia Resort – one o…
$115,192
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a studio apartment with a balcony in the Plazh. The total area of the apartment …
$71,904
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/9
DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🏗 Completion: 2029 💳 Installment plan up t…
$80,287
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
On sale apartment-studio "C8" in the area of the Beach, complex Tochak. To the sea 200m. Loc…
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment is for sale in the Golem neighborhood in the Colosseum building, 200 mete…
$95,872
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
A studio apartment in the Golem neighborhood is for sale. It's 52 square meters. It's on the…
$51,360
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
🏡 STUDIO APARTMENT FOR SALE – ILIRIA BEACH, DURRËS 📍 Location: Iliria, Beach Area, Durrës…
$68,480
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/6
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in the Plyazh neighborhood. The apartment meas…
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
A studio apartment in the Plazh area is for sale. It is located on the 4th floor of a six-st…
$78,752
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
A studio apartment in the Plazh area is for sale. It's conveniently located and has all the …
$54,784
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment is for sale in the Golem neighborhood in the Colosseum building, 200 mete…
$69,621
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
A studio apartment is for sale in the Plazh area of ​​the Rotondo complex. It is 200 meters …
$87,883
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
FOR SALE STUDIO, 30M FROM THE SEA, SHKEMBI KAVAJES. 📍 BEACH, SHKEMBI KAVAJES, HOTEL MAJES…
$71,419
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 28 m²
🏡 ПРОДАЕТСЯ СТУДИЯ – ИЛИРИЯ, ПЛАЖ, ДУРРЕС 📍 Район: Илирия, Плаж 📐 Площадь: 27,96 м² 🏢 0…
$63,632
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
A studio apartment is for sale in Shkembi Kavaje, only 300 meters from the sea. Area of the …
$58,208
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/9
Studio apartment "C8" for sale in Plazh area, T complex Toqac. 200m to the sea. Located on t…
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
A studio apartment is for sale in the Beach area of ​​Illiria. The apartment is located 300 …
$85,936
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
A studio apartment is for sale in Shkembi Kavaje, only 300 meters from the sea. Area of the …
$57,067
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Durrës County, Albania

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